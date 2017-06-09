Best Excuses For Leaving Work Early

It’s summer and it’s Friday. Sometimes that last hour of work can really just drag on, but not to worry we have some excuses to get you out of your cubicle and start enjoying your weekend!

1. “I’m not feeling well.” Your co-workers don’t want to catch your sickness, even food poisoning is a good call for leaving work early.

2. “I have to run an errand.” This is the perfect excuse because if the store you need to get to closes early you can blame it on their screwy hours, it’s not your fault.

3. “Special delivery!“. This is a good one to use because most of the time TV providers or even maintenance workers can’t provide you with their in home service unless you are there. Sorry boss!

4. “Kids.” We love our little ones, and this is one of the reasons why, but be careful, don’t say little Jimmy is sick, and then he actually turns out to be sick the next day. The higher ups may get suspicious!

5. “My pet has an emergency.” Being a pet owner is a big responsibility and no one can stop you from getting your furry friend to the vet as soon as possible.

