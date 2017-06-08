KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Coldplay Brings Up Teen Fan to Play with the Band!!!

Trish June 8, 2017 11:08 AM
Chris Martin, Coldplay, concerts, Everglow

A 19-year-old Coldplay fan in Germany  was called on stage to play piano with the band onstage Tuesday night. Ferdinand Schwartz held up a sign at Olympic Stadium in Munich that read, “Can I play ‘Everglow’ for you?” Frontman Chris Martin saw the sign and asked him, “For real? You really want to come onstage and play this song with me?” After Schwartz got onstage and played a few jaw-dropping bars, Martin remarked, “Oh, s**t. I may as well go home.” Schwartz ended his performance by quickly filming the crowd on his phone before returning to his friends. So cool!!

