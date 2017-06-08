Trish’s Trash: Kristen Bell Shares Parenting Hack to Keep Kids Safe

Kristen Bell shared a useful and creative parenting hack this week, revealing on Instagram how she gets her two daughters to avoid running off after getting out of the car in parking lots or on the street. “Hands on the circle!” Bell wrote alongside a pic of her kids’ hands touching the gas-cap cover on the side of her car. “The phrase we say as we jump out of the car…[It] was invented by my brilliant sister-in-law and has thus far kept all kiddos safe from any oncoming traffic while I unload the trunk.” Several moms thanked Bell in the comments for the tip.