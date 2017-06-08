Summer Break Rules For Kids

School is out! Now what? Keep your kids busy this summer and keep them from sitting in front of a screen all day.

Here are a few Summer Vacation Rules:

You may have as much time on the iPad/TV as you like – as long as all of these jobs have been done!

Have you?

Made your bed

Had breakfast

Gotten dressed

Brushed your teeth

Brushed your hair

Spent 20 minutes reading

Spent 20 minutes writing or coloring

Cleaned up 1 room

Played outside for 30 minutes

Made or built something creative (legos, craft, etc.)

Helped someone in the family

Once these tasks are complete, then the kiddos can watch TV or play on the iPad!

Have a great summer parents and kids!