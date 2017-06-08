KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Summer Break Rules For Kids

June 8, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: parenting tips, school's out, Summer vacation

School is out! Now what? Keep your kids busy this summer and keep them from sitting in front of a screen all day.

Here are a few Summer Vacation Rules:

You may have as much time on the iPad/TV as you like – as long as all of these jobs have been done!

Have you?

  • Made your bed
  • Had breakfast
  • Gotten dressed
  • Brushed your teeth
  • Brushed your hair
  • Spent 20 minutes reading
  • Spent 20 minutes writing or coloring
  • Cleaned up 1 room
  • Played outside for 30 minutes
  • Made or built something creative (legos, craft, etc.)
  • Helped someone in the family

Once these tasks are complete, then the kiddos can watch TV or play on the iPad!

Have a great summer parents and kids!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live