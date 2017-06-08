Summer Break Rules For Kids

School is out! Now what? Keep your kids busy this summer and keep them from sitting in front of a screen all day.
Here are a few Summer Vacation Rules:
You may have as much time on the iPad/TV as you like – as long as all of these jobs have been done!
Have you?
- Made your bed
- Had breakfast
- Gotten dressed
- Brushed your teeth
- Brushed your hair
- Spent 20 minutes reading
- Spent 20 minutes writing or coloring
- Cleaned up 1 room
- Played outside for 30 minutes
- Made or built something creative (legos, craft, etc.)
- Helped someone in the family
Once these tasks are complete, then the kiddos can watch TV or play on the iPad!
Have a great summer parents and kids!