Listen to Win a DVD Copy of Disney’s ‘Bambi” and ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Win: A DVD copy of Disney’s “Bambi” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Contest Ends: Friday, June 9, 2017

Listen to KEZK all day on Friday, and call in for your chance to win a DVD copy of Disney’s “Bambi” and “Beauty & The Beast.”/strong>

“Bambi,” is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and joins the Walt Disney Signature Collection available now on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere, and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on June 6. The Collection release includes a variety of new bonus material, including recordings of Walt Disney discussing the challenges and triumphs during the production of “Bambi;” deleted scenes and characters; stories and effects that “Bambi” had on the Studio, other films and artists; and much, much more.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the live-action adaptation of the studio’s animated classic, brought the story and characters audiences know and love to spectacular life and broke box-office records. Now the stunning, cinematic event arrives home on June 6 on Digital HD, Blu-ray™, Disney Movies Anywhere, DVD and On-Demand.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 9, 2017. Read the official contest rules here.