How to Keep Your Home Safe While Away on Vacation

Want to get away? You might want to call St. Louis County Police before you pack the flip-flops for your summer vacation.

KMOX recently tagged along with County Police Officer Benjamin Granda on a vacation home check.

“There’s not really a one-size-fit-all approach – it’s kind of the culmination of a bunch of small things that you can do right to really minimize the risk of being a victim of a burglary,” he says.

“Thieves will target the front of the house,” Granda says, and he notes all the windows on this particular home in Affton are visible.

“Overgrown vegetation in the front might help conceal burglars,” he says, “and make their jobs just a little bit easier.”

Granda’s best advice if you’re leaving your home alone? “The goal is to make your home look like it’s still occupied. Like somebody’s still home – somebody’s still frequenting it.”

