Fruity Cocktails To Beat The Summer Heat

Lemonade may be a great thirst quencher in the hot, hot heat of summer time, but get creative this year with some drinks that are a bit more fun. Whether you want a new drink to try while out on the beach or backyard barbecue, or whether you like your fruit whole or muddled, these five fruity cocktails are sure to help you cool down. And with the addition of real fruit? You can tell yourself they're a bit healthy, too.

Classic Sangria If you love wine, either white or red, easily mix things up by turning your favorite wine into fruity sangria. This cocktail is best served at parties because, in order to make the cocktail, it’s easiest to use a few bottles of wine rather than just one glass. Along with the wine, most sangria recipes include some triple sec or Grand Marnier, as well as orange juice and simple syrup. Mix all the liquids together and cover the fruits of your choice—although fruits like oranges, berries, and apples tend to work best—and let sit. Be sure to make the sangria ahead of time, like the night before, so all the fruit can soak up the booze!

Margaritas The beauty of margaritas is that you can make them with just about any fruit, including watermelon (just make sure they’re seedless). Combine your fruit of choice along with 3 parts lime juice, 1 1/2 parts St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, 6 parts tequila, dash of salt, and at least 4 cups of fruit and blend well in a blender. If you don’t want any chunks of fruit, you can strain the concoction, but chunks of fruit, like mangos, can be quite a tasty treat, too.

Mojitos

Mojitos are most often associated with mint, as it is typically the primary flavor. But you can switch things up a bit by adding fruit to the traditional white rum cocktail (made with sugar, lime juice, mint, and sparkling water) as well. Ginger simple syrup, along with blueberries, can help you mix up the concoction as well; or even switch out the alcohol to vodka — your choice. Or, make the traditional mojito, but muddle it with any fruit you’d like!

