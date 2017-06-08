KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

8 Tips for Grilling the Perfect Father’s Day Steak

June 8, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: family dinner, Father's Day, grilling tips, summer

It doesn’t matter what your dad or husband says he wants for Father’s Day dinner, what he needs is a juicy steak grilled over an open flame. To this end, The Roosevelts has compiled an infographic featuring eight tips for grilling the perfect steak. They are:

1. Don’t cook a steak that’s fresh from the fridge.

2. Don’t put a piece of steak on a grill unless said grill is screaming hot.

3. Contrary to popular opinion, keep flipping your steak.

4. Don’t be afraid to over-season the steak.

5. Don’t press down on the meat.

6. The meat is done when the thermometer says it is (135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare).

7. Let the meat rest at least 10 minutes before cutting.

8. Always cut against the grain.

Click here to read more.

More from Marty Linck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live