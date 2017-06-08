KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

19 Struggles Every Girl Has During the Summer

June 8, 2017 12:31 PM
Summertime living ain’t easy when you’re a girl, thanks to all the beauty upkeep that’s required to keep looking fresh. As proof, her are several items off Buzzfeed’s list of 10 struggles every girl has during the summer (check the link for the full list):

  • Having to shave your legs constantly.
  • Tying to keep your makeup from melting off your face.
  • Wearing waterproof mascara when you go swimming, then finding it impossible to remove.
  • Sloughing off all the nasty skin that’s accumulated on your feet all winter long.
  • Trying to remove the nail polish that you’ve had on your toes since Christmas.
  • Having your thighs chafe constantly when you wear a dress or skirt.
  • Not being able to wear your hair down because of neck sweat.
  • Having to unstick your bare, sweaty legs from anything you sit on.

Check out the full list HERE!
