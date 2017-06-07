WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Gives Kesha The “Hard Brush-Off”

KESHA got shot down HARD at some Hollywood event Monday night, when she tried to give JERRY SEINFELD a hug.

Jerry was being interviewed when Kesha came up and said, quote, “I love you so much!”

The rest of their very brief conversation went like this:

“Can I give you a hug?”

“No thanks.”

“Please?”

“No thanks.”

“A little one?”

“Yeah, no thanks.”

As he delivered his last “no thanks,” Jerry even took two steps back to avoid her. Kesha walked away in defeat, leaving Jerry and the interviewer to laugh awkwardly. Jerry said, quote, “I don’t know who that was.”

When the guy told him it was Kesha, he said, quote, “Okay, well I wish her the best.”