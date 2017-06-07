KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Gives Kesha The “Hard Brush-Off”

Greg Hewitt June 7, 2017 8:09 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Jerry Seinfeld, Kesha

KESHA got shot down HARD at some Hollywood event Monday night, when she tried to give JERRY SEINFELD a hug.

Jerry was being interviewed when Kesha came up and said, quote, “I love you so much!”

The rest of their very brief conversation went like this:

 

“Can I give you a hug?”

 

“No thanks.”

 

“Please?”

 

“No thanks.”

 

“A little one?”

 

“Yeah, no thanks.”

As he delivered his last “no thanks,” Jerry even took two steps back to avoid her.  Kesha walked away in defeat, leaving Jerry and the interviewer to laugh awkwardly.  Jerry said, quote, “I don’t know who that was.”

When the guy told him it was Kesha, he said, quote, “Okay, well I wish her the best.”

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live