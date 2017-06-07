St. Louis Listed on ’12 Underrated Destinations for Foodies’

St. Louis made the list of the “12 Underrated Destinations for Foodies” from BuzzFeed!! Other cities on the list: Providence, Traverse City and Scottsdale. But they did a nice little write-up about St. Louis:

Often considered a smaller Chicago, St. Louis is an exciting place to visit — especially for food-focused travelers — where you’ll find everything from historic steakhouses and barebones barbecue joints to new ethnic eateries like Seoul Taco and Vista Ramen. Farmhaus and Elaia are two spots that serve elegant, locally grown dishes in a casual, homey atmosphere. And since you came to St. Louis for the BBQ, the ribs and burnt ends at Sugar Fire Smoke House and Pappy’s won’t disappoint. And of course, nothing keeps you cool in the St. Louis heat like Ted Drewe’s frozen custard.

See the full article here.