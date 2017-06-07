KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Deaf Singer Gets Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent

June 7, 2017
Filed Under: America's Got Talent, Simon Cowell, TV

A star was born on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent when deaf singer Mandy Harvey got onstage and wowed the judges with her performance of an original song she wrote called “Try.” With her interpreter standing next to the judges’ table, the 29-year-old Harvey explained before her performance that she lost her hearing when she was 18 due to a connective-tissue disorder. “Basically I got sick and my nerves deteriorated,” she explained. “I left music after I lost my hearing and then figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch.” After receiving a standing ovation, Harvey then received a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.  Just wow.

