KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Listen to Win Passes to Raging Rivers WaterPark

June 6, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Contest, family, Grafton, kezk 102.5, Raging Rivers Waterpark, St. Louis, summer events, tickets

Win: A 4-pack of tickets to Raging Rivers WaterPark.

Contest Ends: Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Listen to KEZK all day on Wednesday, and call in when you hear the cue for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Raging Rivers WaterPark.

Know what’s great about Raging Rivers WaterPark? EVERYTHING! Raging Rivers is fun in the sun for everyone! With 20-acres of water adventures – wild waves, fast flumes, big splashes and smiles galore!

Click here for more information

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Read the official contest rules here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live