Amal Clooney gave birth to twins with her husband George today, Page Six has confirmed. “This morning, Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” a rep for the couple said in a statement, noting the names of the baby girl and boy. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.” The rep jokingly added of the 56-year-old first-time father, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

