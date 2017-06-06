Corey Feldman’s Band Coming To The Lake of the Ozarks This Summer

I think we all remember Corey Feldman’s ill-conceived Today show performance last year. I mean, say what you want about his skillset, it was unforgettable.

Not to be discouraged by the mocking he received afterwards (which seems to be a hallmark of his career) Corey is touring this summer and though there is no St. Louis show announced…at least yet, there is going to be a tour stop on July 6th at Shady Gators at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Seems like an odd choice for a venue though, doesn’t it? A bunch of post-fourth of July drinkers mixed with Corey Feldman’s “performance art”.

Call me crazy, but I bet it’s worth seeing for yourself…at least once in your life.

