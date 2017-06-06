KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Amazon Making a Movie about Monica Lewinsky & Linda Tripp

Trish June 6, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: amazon, Linda Tripp, Monica Lewinsky

Deadline reports that Amazon Studios has acquired a script called Linda and Monica about Monica Lewinsky’s friendship with Linda Tripp. For those too young (or too old) to remember, Tripp was a Pentagon employee when she pretended to befriend then-22-year-old Lewinsky so that she could record their conversations about Lewinsky’s affair with President Bill Clinton. Years later, Lewinsky famously ended her grand jury testimony in the Clinton scandal by declaring, “I hate Linda Tripp.” Ooh, sounds like a Mean Girls sequel!

