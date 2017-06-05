WATCH: Officer Dances with Kids at ‘One Love Manchester’ Concert in Emotional Clip

The ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert put on this weekend by Ariana Grande and other celebrities to honor and raise funds for victims of the recent Manchester attack definitely had its share of emotional moments.

But a particular moment off-stage speaks volumes of the event — a police officer holding hands with young fans in attendance, skipping in a circle.

A policeman skipping with young fans at #OneLoveManchester. This is the moment I broke. pic.twitter.com/F7Iw871WoQ — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 4, 2017

A police officer was spotted dancing with children during the #OneLoveManchester concert 👮💃 https://t.co/vtf55gHwMH—

BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 04, 2017

The moment seemed to signify that love will always win over hate.

