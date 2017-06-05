WATCH: Officer Dances with Kids at ‘One Love Manchester’ Concert in Emotional Clip

June 5, 2017 2:42 PM
The ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert put on this weekend by Ariana Grande and other celebrities to honor and raise funds for victims of the recent Manchester attack definitely had its share of emotional moments.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: In this handout provided by ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert (L-R) apl.de.ap, Ariana Grande and will.i.am perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at http://www.redcross.org.uk/love (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

But a particular moment off-stage speaks volumes of the event — a police officer holding hands with young fans in attendance, skipping in a circle.

The moment seemed to signify that love will always win over hate.

