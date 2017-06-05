Trish’s Trash: Tom Cruise Explains ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

Do you feel the need, the need for…a Top Gun sequel title? Well, on Friday Tom Cruise revealed to Access Hollywood that the upcoming sequel to his 1986 fighter-pilot hit will be called Top Gun: Maverick. “It’s going to e a competition film like the first one and it’s going to be in the same vein, the same tone,” the actor, who played Maverick, explained. “It’s not going to be called Top Gun 2, it’s going to be called Top Gun: Maverick.” The movie does not yet have a release date.