Trish’s Trash: Tom Cruise Explains ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

Trish June 5, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Movies, Tom Cruise, Top Gun, Top Gun 2, Top Gun Maverick

Do you feel the need, the need for…a Top Gun sequel title? Well, on Friday Tom Cruise revealed to Access Hollywood that the upcoming sequel to his 1986 fighter-pilot hit will be called Top Gun: Maverick. “It’s going to e a competition film like the first one and it’s going to be in the same vein, the same tone,” the actor, who played Maverick, explained. “It’s not going to be called Top Gun 2, it’s going to be called Top Gun: Maverick.”  The movie does not yet have a release date.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live