It’s like they were born to do their specific jobs.

1. Chef, Tom Kitchin. But he’s never won a spelling bee.

2. Samaritans volunteer, Alan TooGood. He’s definitely better than you.

3. Show credits for “Titles,” Luke Titley. This one feels a little like “Boaty McBoatface.”

4. Houseboat owner, David Waterhouse. Who loves nautical puns?

5. Exercise expert, Dr. Mike Loosemore. It would be even more perfect if he lost that second “o.”

There’s about 15 more examples, courtesy of Buzzfeed.