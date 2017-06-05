Seriously? Lace Shorts For Men Are A Thing This Summer

If you missed it somehow, over the past few weeks, people have been going crazy about ROMPERS for men. They’re called “RompHims,” and the Kickstarter for them has raised nearly $360,000.

And now, we’ve got the first in what’s sure to be a long line of new men’s fashion items trying to draft off the RompHim’s success.

A clothing company in L.A. called Hologram City just released new LACE SHORTS for men. They come in pastel colors . . . they’re VERY see-through . . . and you can buy a matching lace button-down shirt to go with them.

If you’re interested in buying them, the shorts and shirt each sell for $49. (Cosmopolitan)