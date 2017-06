Re-creation photos are just the best. It’s the perfect measure of how much your child has grown over a long period of time.

This is the time of year we usually are due for some photos of kindergarteners off to their first day of school, followed by a nearly similar snapshot of the same child in the same spot, just about 15 years older.

Check out some parenting done right:

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day pic.twitter.com/70RmbI7oQ9 — Brittany Gayler (@BrittanyGayler) May 25, 2017

First day of kindergarten to graduation and my mom is still as proud as ever😇💖 pic.twitter.com/kkpuesnD2R — Gabrielle🤑 (@lilgabsss) June 5, 2017

first day of preschool – last day of high school & my momma kept this toy all these years to take the same flic 😢💖 pic.twitter.com/5RogydFwLy — anamaria (@amxosp) June 5, 2017

First day of Kindergarten to the last day of High School. 13 short years separate these photos. pic.twitter.com/3Sx5JrOrct — Logan (@Logan_Nadolski) June 2, 2017

My very first and my very last day of school in @TomballISD !!! It's not about where you start it's where you finish❤️😂 #elementarywalk pic.twitter.com/Htezf366fC — ERIN FREAKING MAGILL (@eriebearie) June 1, 2017