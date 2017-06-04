You may think you’re ready for the sweltering season, but are you Shark Tank ready? Courtesy of Vulture, here are several items off their list of the 17 best Shark Tank products for summer (check the link for the full list):

Spikeball Combo Pack: A brand-new game that’s like a mix of volleyball and four square. ($60) Monkey Mat: A water-repellant, 5’x5′ mat that weighs only 11 ounces, for all your outdoor sitting needs. ($20) Loliware Edible Cups: Edible drinking vessels that come in flavors like yuzu citrus. ($16)

AquaVault Outdoor Safe: Keeps your phone, wallet and other valuables secure while you're swimming in the ocean. ($45) Reviver Freshening Swipes: Reusable pads that wipe away body odor. ($20)

Oru Beach Foldable Kayak: For boaters who live in small apartments. ($1,275)

Rock-It 3.0: A five-inch pod that turns any hollow object–like a Solo cup–into a speaker! ($20)

Airbedz: A mattress that turns the bed of your pick-up truck into an actual bed! ($120) Spooner Yardboard: A board that rides downhill on dirt, grass, sand (and snow). ($100)

Slyde Handboards: Slip this on your hands while bodysurfing to increase buoyancy and lift. ($169)