Want to Sell Your House for More Money? Use These Colors for Paint!

If your home is on the market this summer, there’s an easy way to increase how much it sells for: Just paint your bathrooms blue. According to Zillow’s 2017 Paint Colors Analysis, homes with blue bathrooms (especially periwinkle and powder blue) sell for an average of $5,400 more than expected. Meanwhile, homes with white, off-white or eggshell-colored bathrooms sell for $4,035 less than similar homes. The study says:

Selecting the right paint color is one of many factors that may affect why a home sells faster or for more money. Walls painted in cool neutrals like blue or gray have broad appeal, and may be signals that the home is well cared for or has other desirable features.

Some colors may actually deter buyers. Homes with darker, more style-specific walls like terracotta dining rooms sold for $2,031 less than expected. However, a lack of color may have the biggest negative impact as homes with white bathrooms sold for an average of $4,035 below similar homes.

While the study found that bathroom color seemed to have the biggest impact on prices, it also found that exterior colors can make a difference. Houses painted “greige” (a gray-beige mix) sold for $3,496 more than comparable homes painted in tan or medium-brown tones. A home with a navy-blue or slate-gray front door was also found to sell for $1,514 more. Read more here.