VIRAL VIDEO: Youngest Ever Spelling Bee Contestant Commands Respect

Greg Hewitt June 2, 2017 8:12 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Alice Liu, Ananya Vinay, Edith Fuller, National Spelling Bee

At age 6, Edith Fuller is the youngest person to ever qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Though she spelled all her words correctly, she did not advance to the finals due to her written test.  But talk about cute…and she’s SIX-YEARS-OLD!

The eventual winner was 12-year-old Ananya Vinay, a sixth grader from Fresno California who correctly spelled “marocain” (a heavy crepe fabric, its name derived from the French word for Moroccan) to win.

Meanwhile, Alice Liu, a 10-year-old from Chesterfield  made it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee here Thursday.

The word “galanas” was her undoing, however she was the fourth of the final 15 contestants eliminated.

 

 

 

 

