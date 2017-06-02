It’s National Donut Day! Here’s How to Get Your Free Donuts

Greg Hewitt June 2, 2017 8:41 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Free Donuts, National Donut Day

A bunch of donut places are giving out FREE DONUTS for National Donut Day today.  You can get a free donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations.  You don’t even have to buy anything.  (Find the closest participating location here.)

You can also get a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts if you buy a drink.  (Check out a few more donut deals here.)

And thanks to our friends at Ray’s Donuts for dropping by some treats for us this morning…they were delicious!

img 2708 Its National Donut Day! Heres How to Get Your Free Donuts

(G.Hewitt)

img 2709 Its National Donut Day! Heres How to Get Your Free Donuts

(G. Hewitt)

It’s not just a made-up holiday to sell donuts though.  The Salvation Army started it in 1938 to honor a group of women who handed out donuts to soldiers in World War One to boost morale.  So it goes back about 80 years.

 

