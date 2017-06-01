POLL: If You Could Only Eat One Food For The Rest Of Your Life, What Would It Be?

Greg Hewitt June 1, 2017 8:04 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Favorite foods

If you could only eat one food the rest of your life, what would it be?  A new survey asked people, and PIZZA was the #1 answer.

Here are the top ten . . .

 

1.  Pizza.

 

2.  Steak.

 

3.  Ice cream.

 

4.  Spaghetti.

 

5.  Bacon.

 

6.  Fried chicken.

 

7.  French fries.

 

8.  Grilled cheese.

 

9.  Chinese food.  Which is kind of cheating, because it’s not really ONE food.

 

10.  Macaroni and cheese.

 

Cheeseburgers just missed the top ten at #11 . . . nachos at 12 . . . pancakes at 16 . . . donuts at 19 . . . chocolate at 26 . . . and APPLES made the list at #33.  That’s pretty much the only “healthy” thing in the top 50

Click Here to get the full list

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live