Katy Perry Appeals to President Trump on Paris Climate Agreement

By Abby Hassler

President Trump will unveil his decision on the Paris Climate Agreement today (June 1) and Katy Perry urged him over social media to not withdraw his support.

Related: Katy Perry Honors Victims of Ariana Grande Manchester Bombing

There is little certainty as to what his choice will be, but he and Vice President Mike Pence have been calling lawmakers leading up to the announcement to get input on his eventual decision, according to CNN.

Ahead of his announcement, Perry pleaded with the president, writing, “@realDonaldTrump I ask humbly to remember your children, their children & all children will be left to live w/the results of your decision”

Check out her post below.