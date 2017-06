St. Louis’ own Jon Hamm is coming back to his hometown this summer—and you can meet him.

The St. Louis County Library is holding an event with the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and novelist Curtis Sittenfeld on Saturday, July 22.

The event will be held at the St. Louis County Library Headquarters at 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.  Tickets will cost $25 and includes one commemorative poster.

Tickets go on sale June 7th and can be purchased through www.slcl.org or at Library Headquarters.