Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez joined Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum for a group date night on Tuesday when they got together to watch the premiere of J-Lo’s new reality competition series World of Dance. “Big night” A-Rod declared in an Instagram video shared by J-Lo, who adds, “Here we go!” The night ended with A-Rod filming the party clapping at the end of the episode. He captioned the clip, “Such a great night. #proud @jlo.”

#WOD PREMIERE HAPPENING NOW!!!! On #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 30, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT