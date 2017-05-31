VIRAL VIDEO: How To Use Fidget Spinners To Plate Food

My kids finally convinced us to get them their first fidget spinner toy yesterday…anything to keep them occupied as summer break gets started.

I’ll admit, I tried to discourage them, but any parent knows there is nothing more relentless than an 8-year-old with an agenda. However, we figured if they’re going to do it, we might as well make it work for us.

This video shared on Instagram shows how chefs at the Reef restaurant in Houston, Texas, are using the popular fidget spinner toys to plate fancy meals.

This video is a response, of sorts, to Eric Ripert’s ‘gram from last week where he showed a fidget spinner in the Le Bernardin kitchen with the caption: “YEP CONFISCATED.”

I think I know what I’m doing when I get home from work today.