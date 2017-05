It’s always a great day to donate to Goodwill and Trish shows you how easy it is.

All you have to do is pull-up, and the Goodwill staff will unload your car, give you a tax receipt and a voucher good for half off Cardinals tickets!

While you’re there, take a look around and do some shopping inside the store and see all the incredible items they have every day.

Donating and shopping at Goodwill helps people in our area find jobs – click here to find a location near you.