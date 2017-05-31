Police Take Selfie on Drunk Guy’s Phone

I couldn’t love this story anymore if I tried. A pair of Australian police officers took a selfie on a drunk man’s phone so that he would know how he got home when he sobered up. The now-viral photo on Reddit shows two grinning cops posing in front of a bed where an intoxicated man is tucked in and flashing a thumbs-up sign. Tasmania Police have since addressed the incident on Facebook. Senior Sergeant Craig Fox explained that the police do not normally take drunk people home, but that they are always concerned about making sure they are safe. “Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home,” he explained.