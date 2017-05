Police Take Selfie on Drunk Guy’s Phone

I couldn’t love this story anymore if I tried. A pair of Australian police officers took a selfie on a drunk man’s phone so that he would know how he got home when he sobered up. The now-viral photo on Reddit shows two grinning cops posing in front of a bed where an intoxicated man is tucked in and flashing a thumbs-up sign. Tasmania Police have since addressed the incident on Facebook.┬áSenior Sergeant Craig Fox explained that the police do not normally take drunk people home, but that they are always concerned about making sure they are safe. “Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home,” he explained.