Jagged Little Pill Musical Set to Debut in 2018

May 31, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill, Musical

“You Oughta Know” that a stage musical based on Alanis Morissette’s smash-hit album Jagged Little Pill is set to debut in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Rolling Stone reports that Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody has written the book for the musical with input from Morissette.

“I am so excited to tell a modern story through these iconic songs,” Cody says in a statement. Adds Morissette, “This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theater dream come true.”

