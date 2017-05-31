12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Steals America’s Hearts on ‘AGT’

America has absolutely fallen in love with a 12-year-old ventriloquist from Oklahoma, who floored “America’s Got Talent” judges with her charming personality and impressive routine with her puppet, Petunia.

Darci Lynne took the stage on season premier night Tuesday in excitement and giggles, saying performing on the show has always been a dream, and she hopes to keep the art of ventriloquism alive.

She was brought to tears after her act when to her surprise, judge and former Spice Girl Mel B pushed the Golden Buzzer, sending Darci and Petunia straight to the live show.

