WATCH: Angry Pedestrian Gets Instant (and Painful) Karma

Greg Hewitt May 30, 2017 8:41 AM By Greg Hewitt
I’m not sure which would hurt worse, the bump on the head or blow to your pride…

A driver with a dashcam captured a raging pedestrian in Adelaide, South Australia. As the driver was approaching a red light, an older man walking a dog began to cross the street. The man thought the driver was approaching too fast, so he scolded the driver with a variety of angry hand gestures.

“Oh, piss off,” the driver can be heard muttering in a very Australian fashion. All that hand gesturing distracted the pedestrian, who ended up walking right into a pole.

Of course, in the eyes of the raging dude, that was also the driver’s fault.

