Tiger Woods Arrested Asleep at the Wheel

Filed Under: golf, Tiger Woods, Tiger Woods Arrested

Tiger Woods was found asleep behind the wheel when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida. Woods’ arresting officer “observed a black Mercedes…stopped in the roadway in the right lane,” according to the police report. “Woods was asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up. The vehicle was running and brake lights were illuminated as well as the right blinker flashing.” Woods also “had extremely slow and slurred speech” and “did not know where he was.” The 41-year-old golf legend was taken into custody at 3 a.m., charged with DUI and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

“The report says he flunked the field sobriety test badly … he couldn’t do the one-leg stand or the nose touch. The report says when asked if he understood the Romberg alphabet test, he stated, “yes, recite entire national anthem backwards.” He is scheduled to appear in court in July.  Read more here.

