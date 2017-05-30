The Metro Show: St. Louis Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis

May 30, 2017 4:20 PM By Trish Gazall
I had the pleasure talking with Patricia Anic about her daughter Olivia’s inspiring story. Please listen and I encourage you to learn more about how you can get involved with this amazing organization.

From Olivia Anic: 

It’s hard to put into words the importance of being a part of Take Steps. Your donations allow a cure for Crohn’s and Colitis to one day be possible. Seeing such a large group gather for the same cause provides hope for patients fighting against these diseases. It allows us to realize we are not in this battle alone; we have an entire support system with us through every step along the way. Although it may seem cliché, I believe everything happens for a reason.

Join the St. Louis Take Steps for Crohn’s Colitis Walk on June 4th, 2017!

Click here to support Olivia’s team. 

