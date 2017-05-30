Olivia Newton-John Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

May 30, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: breast cancer, Olivia Newton John

Olivia Newton-John has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time, the Australian pop star revealed on Facebook today. Newton-John also announced that she’s delaying her U.S. and Canadian tour dates to battle the disease, but “will be back later in the year, better than ever.”

Page Six reports that Newton-John, who overcame her first bout with breast cancer in the early ‘90s, “will undergo a short course of proton radiation therapy in addition to natural wellness remedies.”

