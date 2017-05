Celebrities their just like us!

Over the Memorial Day weekend best buds, Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon spent some time in The Hamptons!

Timberlake shared a video of the two cycling on a tandem bike while shouting “bro-biking”!

Just another reason why we love this funny friendship. Watch the clip below:

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

