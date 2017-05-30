Imo’s Ranked as one of the Best Pizza’s in the Nation!

The website Tasting Table went in search of the best pizza across the United States and St. Louis landed on the list! They listed 26 best pizza’s and Imo’s made it. It’s the “square beyond compare” duh. (I order mine double pepperoni, well-done..which is key…in case you were wondering.) Now I’m hungry.

Here’s what they said about Imo’s:

What started in 1964 as a desire for meat-topped pizza after a Friday spent adhering to the traditional Catholic dietary restrictions has developed into a pizza empire with roughly 100 locations today. We’re talking about the famous Imo’s, which slings Saint Louis-style pizza, with its thin, crispy crust and Provel® cheese. Unlike most other styles, the Saint Louis version swaps yeast for baking powder in its crust, which yields a cracker-like consistency reminiscent of saltines in the best way possible. The Provel cheese—a processed blend of cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheeses known for its incomparable gooeyness—is the other signature component. It’s a style seldom found outside of the city, so make sure to try a slice whenever you’re in the area.

