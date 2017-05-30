Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Terrifies Reporter

May 30, 2017 5:41 PM
Much to the dismay of hardcore fans, Disneyland recently revamped its beloved Tower of Terror ride, changing its theme to Guardians of the Galaxy. The park invited some media outlets for a first look, which means ABC 30 reporter Cory James got to test out the ride for a segment. His reaction ranged from screaming bloody murder to maybe almost passing out.

Our very own Trish Gazall screamed like this reporter once! Watch her ride the Fireball ride at Six Flags. Who’s scream was better? You be the judge!

