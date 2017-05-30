DeLorean Driver Goes Back to the Future With Speeding Ticket

Spencer White was driving his DeLorean in California on Friday when he noticed he was doing 85 miles per hour. Realizing he only needed to hit 88 to reach Doc Brown’s threshold for Back to the Future time travel, he accelerated a bit—and promptly got a speeding ticket.

White tells KTLA that the cop who pulled him over totally got the significance of the speed that he hit. “He’s even got this big grin on his face like he won the lottery,” said White, who called the $400 citation his “dream ticket” and added, “Maybe if I had the flux capacitor, he would have let me off.”

