Watch Pee-Wee Herman, Clint Eastwood, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in some classic anti-drug PSAs from the 1980s.

“Rolling Stone” collected a bunch of classic ’80s anti-drug PSAs, including one where Pee-Wee Herman says crack can kill you.

Clint Eastwood tells drug dealers to take a hike.

And the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles call them dorks.

