Cheap Summer Date Ideas

Every couple needs a date night once in awhile, yet sometimes it can get pricey! Here are eight dates to keep you busy this summer when you’re strapped for cash, courtesy of Elite Daily:
- Plan a backyard campfire and movie night.
- Savor a romantic potluck picnic in the field.
- Have an at-home dinner date.
- Hit up a free local music or art festival.
- Go on a hike.
- Grab a six-pack and watch the sun set by a lake.
- Go canoeing or paddle boating.
- Volunteer at a soup kitchen or animal shelter.
- Treat yourself to pizza.
- Plan a scavenger hunt around your city or town.