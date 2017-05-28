Cheap Summer Date Ideas

May 28, 2017 10:55 AM
Every couple needs a date night once in awhile, yet sometimes it can get pricey! Here are eight dates to keep you busy this summer when you’re strapped for cash, courtesy of Elite Daily:

  1. Plan a backyard campfire and movie night.
  2. Savor a romantic potluck picnic in the field.
  3. Have an at-home dinner date.
  4. Hit up a free local music or art festival.
  5. Go on a hike.
  6. Grab a six-pack and watch the sun set by a lake.
  7. Go canoeing or paddle boating.
  8. Volunteer at a soup kitchen or animal shelter.
  9.  Treat yourself to pizza.
  10. Plan a scavenger hunt around your city or town.

Click here to see the full list! 

