Cheap Summer Date Ideas

Every couple needs a date night once in awhile, yet sometimes it can get pricey! Here are eight dates to keep you busy this summer when you’re strapped for cash, courtesy of Elite Daily:

Plan a backyard campfire and movie night. Savor a romantic potluck picnic in the field. Have an at-home dinner date. Hit up a free local music or art festival. Go on a hike. Grab a six-pack and watch the sun set by a lake. Go canoeing or paddle boating. Volunteer at a soup kitchen or animal shelter. Treat yourself to pizza. Plan a scavenger hunt around your city or town.

Click here to see the full list!