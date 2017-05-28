102 Things To Do In St. Louis This Summer 2017

Looking for some summer boredom busters? We’ve got you covered! Check out our list of 102 things to do in St. Louis this summer:

1. St. Louis Uncorked: We have to start the list with this one because it is the “First Sip Of Summer.” We can’t think of a better way to kick off the season than with this wine and music festival in downtown St. Louis at the newly renovated Kiener Plaza. St. Louis Uncorked features FREE concerts by NEEDTOBREATHE and Gavin DeGraw! Get the full festival details here. June 2nd & 3rd

2. Twilight Tuesday: Pack up the picnic basket and head to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park for a FREE outdoor concert. Jake’s Leg performs for Twilight Tuesday on May 30th and they’ll have A Musical Revolution Tribute to Prince on June 6th at 6:00 pm. Make sure to bring a blanket, some snacks, maybe your favorite adult drink and even your dog (on a leash) to enjoy this event.

3. Kimmswick Strawberry Festival: Kimmswick, Missouri calls itself “The Perfect Day Trip” and if you’re looking for the perfect day for that perfect day trip, you should go during the annual Strawberry Festival. In addition to every strawberry treat you can imagine – from strawberry shortcake to strawberry wine – they also have a petting zoo, bounces houses, rides for the kids and craft vendors lining the streets. June 3rd & 4th

4. Taste of Downtown: Taste of Downtown STL highlights the many restaurants in our neighborhood during an all-day outdoor festival each summer. There will be restaurant booths selling small bites from neighborhood eateries, local craft beer and other beverages for purchase, artist and fashion booths, and live original music for all to enjoy. June 17th

5. Parties in the Park: Head to Central Avenue in Clayton for a huge after-work Happy Hour, Parties in the Park, every second Wednesday of the month from May-September. Enjoy food, drinks and live music from 5-8:30 pm.

6. Beale Street Concert Series: Take in a night of free music every second Wednesday of the month May-September! Enjoy food and beverages provided by the wonderful restaurants at Streets of St. Charles, bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show!

7. Movie Mondays: Enjoy a free movie on the outdoor screen at the Busch II Infield at Ballpark Village on Movie Mondays. The festivities start at 6pm, and the movie starts at 7. Bring a blanket, get some snacks from the Dugout Bar and cozy up for “Kung Fu Panda 3” on June 19th, “SING” on July 10th and “Jungle Book” on August 14th.

8. Movies on Art Hill: The Saint Louis Art Museum Outdoor Film Series on Fridays is great for friends and family, plus it’s FREE! Food trucks, music and festivities start at 6 PM and the movie begins at 9 PM. This year enjoy “Titanic” “Dream Girls” “To Catch a Thief” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” Click here for the dates and more info!

9. Flying Spider: Adults and kids can defy Gravity at one of the newly-opened Flying Spider in Ballwin. They have more than 50,000 square feet of connected, world-class trampolines in a 60,000 square foot facility. Their trampoline grid features more than 60 trampolines, including the famous angled wall trampolines, launching decks and a few surprises up in the ceiling to test your vertical.

10. Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream: Big Belgium waffles + ice cream…need we say more? Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream is the new hot spot to keep cool this summer in St. Louis. You can have ice cream for breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays and dig into chicken and waffles on Thursdays.

