61. City Garden: In the heart of downtown St. Louis is the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day – the City Garden. Located at 801 Market Street, City Garden features fountains, wading pools and tons of climbable artwork. The kids will love running through the water features and when it gets closer to evening (by the way, it’s open until 10pm), the lights make it even more fun. Did we mention City Garden is completely FREE?

62. Cahokia Mounds: One of the coolest attractions located in our backyard that’s packed with tons of history is Cahokia Mounds. Explore each mound by name or number and learn about their archaeological importance . Or, just visit the park to witness the beautiful surrounding and maybe even see deer grazing in the prairie.

63. World Bird Sanctuary: The World Bird Sanctuary is a unique attraction with more than 305 acres & more than 200 animals to check out. Open from 8 AM – 5 PM daily, it’s free for all to attend. They also feature seasonal shows, nature trails, educational programs & picnic pavilions for it’s patrons. Definitely go out for their live displays of Bald Eagles, hawks, falcons vultures and much, much more!

64. Laumeier Sculpture Park: If you love art and taking strolls in the park, Laumeier Sculpture Park is for you! This park was designed to encourage creative thinking through exhibitions, educational programs and contemporary art in the outdoors. Learn more here.

65. Cathedral Basilica: Speaking of art, the Cathedral Basilica is a work of art alone! Definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of architectural design. Guided tours are offered between 10 AM – 4 PM on weekdays. Call their office to schedule your tour.

66. Splash City Collinsville: Looking for a great place to enjoy some fun in the water? The check out Splash City Waterpark in Collinsville. Children 3-16 are $15, Adults (17+) are $18 and Senior Citizens (55+) are $14. Not too shabby of prices to beat the heat!

67. Purina Farms: Who can forget Purina Farms on a list of things to do in the Lou? Admission to the Visitor Center is always free. Enjoy wagon rides, baby animal petting area, canine agility performances, diving dogs & flying disc-catching pups, as well as cow-milking demonstrations. More details about what’s going on at Purina Farms here.

68. Softball League: Summer fun isn’t just for kids! Why not have some grown-up fun in an adult softball? Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a whole team to join – you can sign up for a list of players needing teams and make some new friends.

69. Kickball League: Maybe softball isn’t your thing. That’s ok, there’s always kickball! St. Louis has several adult kickball leagues and most of them cost in the $30 range per player. Some of them include team uniforms, some are BYOB and some of them even have a built in after-party. Find the league that’s right for you here.

70. Human Foosball: Grab a group of 12 friends and get ready to play some foosball…only this time, you’ll be on the field, not just turning the knobs. You can play human foosball for just $7 per person at Great American Human Foosball on Morganford and on their website, they say it’s “the most fun you’ve had in a long time!”

