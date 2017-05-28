51. Backyard Camp-Out: With the warm days and cooler nights, summer is a great time plan a night in your own backyard. Get the fire pit going, some blankets and some lawn chairs and you’ve got a perfect spring evening with all the comforts of being at home. Make sure to get enough sticks for roasting marshmallows and if you’re feeling really adventurous, pitch a tent in the backyard and have a camp-out, only this one has indoor plumbing just a few steps away.

52. St. Louis Curling Club: There’s no “cooler” place to hang out this summer than inside the Creve Coeur Ice Arena for a fun afternoon of curling. Yes, you read that right, you can now try your hand at everyone’s favorite Olympic sport. Sign up for a Learn to Curl session for just $25 and you’ll be a pro in no time…or you’ll just have a really fun time.

53. Lemp Mansion: Love haunted houses? Then you have to take a Haunted History Tour with Betsy Belanger at the Lemp Mansion! Find out why Lemp Mansion is famous from ghost to ghost on most Monday nights for $20 a person. More details here.

54. Grafton Flea Market: If you love flea markets (and who doesn’t?!?), be sure to check out Grafton, Illinois — home to one of the area’s largest flea markets. The Riverside Flea Market is held on the 4th Saturday and Sunday of the month, and goes until October from 9 AM – 5 PM. More details here.

55. Wineries: Spend a nice summer day enjoying the great local wineries in Missouri and Illinois. Here are a few of our favorites: Noboleis, Willa Antonio, Hidden Lake, St. James, Augusta, Stone Hill, Vance Vineyards, Cedar Lake Cellars and Stone Hill. That should keep you busy all season!

56. Demolition Ball: What do you get when you combine hockey, football, polo, basketball and bumper cars? Demolition Ball, of course! If you need a fun, fast-paced way to bond with a group of friends or work associates, check out Demolition Ball in St. Charles. It’s just under $12 per person.

57. Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum: Take a trip to the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum at Ballpark Villagel. You’ll see relics stretching across the history of the storied franchise, including one-of-a-kind stadium models showing each of the Birds’ homes, authentic bats and a historic broadcast booth. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids and children 3 and under are free.

58. The Edge: Beat the summer heat inside at the world’s largest laser tag arena at The Edge over in Belleville. In addition to laser tag, The Edge also has two arcades, five movie theatres (including dine-in) and a family-friendly sports pub with 45 flat screen TVs.

59. Missouri History Museum: Get involved with a bit of history at the Missouri History Museum. Admission is always free, but some fees apply to certain exhibits. Check out the History Clubhouse: Let’s Build It, a space created just for families where you can contribute to the development of this exhibit on special Let’s Build the History Clubhouse weekends. Create some artwork, write museum labels about your experience and enjoy live music.

60. Grant’s Farm: Take the kids out to Grant’s Farm, a great St. Louis tradition for more than five decades! Grant’s Farm is home to more than 900 animals representing more than 100 different species! Take a camel ride, feed the goats and check out some of the exciting animal shows.

