41. Central West End: Stroll the streets of one of St. Louis’ trendiest neighborhoods – the Central West End. Do some window shopping at the boutiques, stop in one of the bookstores and find a nice spot for lunch, or at least a little dessert! Take a look at all of the businesses in the CWE here.

42. City Museum: If you haven’t spent some time at the City Museum you don’t know what you’re missing! It’s the ultimate playground for kids and adults and what can we say other than, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen. Kids 2 and under are free, and it’s $12 for everyone over 3. If you’re looking for a little discount, stop by after 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays (they’re open until midnight) and it’ll only cost you 10 bucks per person.

43. Soulard Farmers Market: The Soulard Farmers Market has been a local tradition for more than 200 years. The market is open Wednesdays through Saturdays all year long and features tons of locally grown produce, flowers and other merchandise. There’s also a nice playground nearby, so after a little shopping, let the kiddos run around and have some fun too.

44. Anheuser-Busch Brewery Tour: Did you know you can take a tour of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery for free? The brewery tour takes visitors behind the scenes of how AB products are made. You’ll see the brewing process, the Clydesdales and end the visit with some product sampling, or a soft drink for those under 21. The tour is open to visitors of all ages.

45. Creve Coeur Lake: Spend an afternoon relaxing at Creve Coeur Lake. Enjoy a picnic lunch with a beautiful backdrop and if you want to spend some time on the water, you can rent a canoe for $15 an hour and kayaks and stand-up paddle boards for $10 an hour. Want to stay on dry-land? No problem! You can also rent quadricycles and bikes. Get pricing info here.

46. Family Sports Park Splash Pad: Looking for a quick way to cool down? Visit the Splash Pad at Sportsman Park O’Fallon, IL. This park not only has a place to beat the heat, but if you’re looking for a place for a quick pick-up soccer or baseball game, Sportsman Park is a great way to spend a summer day.

47. Skyview Drive-In: While you’re over on the Illinois side, kick back and watch a couple movies at the Drive-In. Check out Belleville’s Skyview Drive-In for double features of summer’s biggest hits.

48. Ted Drewes: This iconic frozen custard joint is always a good time. Yes, it can be crowded, but it’s well worth the wait! We recommend the S’mores concrete – it’s your favorite summer camping treat in custard form. Yum!

49. St. Louis Science Center: The Science Center is always a go to, especially if you’re looking for a fun place to beat the St. Louis heat! Enjoy free admission & late hours on select days. On the first Fridays of every month, “Geek Out” and learn the real science behind science fiction, with a different theme each month.

50. The Muny: Get your hands on The Muny’s free seats this summer! Located in the last nine rows, there are 1500 free seats up for grabs for every performance this summer. The gates to the free seats open at 7 PM each evening, but arrive early, because lines for the free seats start forming at 4 PM.

