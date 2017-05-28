31. The Magic House: Go ahead and put Magic House Free Family Nights on your calendar – yes, you read that right, you can bring the kiddos to play at the Magic House for FREE! Every third Friday of the month from 5:30 pm until 9 pm your family (no more than two adults and four of their own children) can explore the wonder of this hands-on museum for $0. How cool is that?!?

32. Forest Park: Forest Park’s waterways are always a great place to check out and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. Maybe even sit down in the shade and enjoy the perfect picnic lunch!

33. Eckert’s Orchards: Who doesn’t love Eckert’s Orchards in Grafton, Millstadt & Belleville? Enjoy their Pick-Your-Own-Crops like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, vegetables and the list goes on! It’s experience all can enjoy. Click here for farm hours.

34. Fast Eddie’s Bon Air: If you haven’t been to Fast Eddie’s Bon Air then you’re missing out on some cheap but delicious eats. Hot Chick-On-A-Stick and dollar burgers? Yes, please! Oh, and the beer & drinks are always cold & the popcorn is always popping.

35. Upper Limits: Spend the day The longest-running climbing gym in St. Louis, Upper Limits Downtown. This facility has more than 10,000 square feet of climbing surface, complete with two giant lead arches and 3 dedicated bouldering areas. Upper Limits also has locations in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights.

36. Shaw Nature Reserve: Open 7 days a week, from 7 AM until sunset, the Shaw Nature Reserve is a go to destination to unwind. Enjoy the Wetlands or take a wagon ride to see everything the Shaw Nature Reserve has to offer.

37. River City Rascals: Ever take the fam out for a night at a minor league baseball game? You’re missing out! These games are a ton of fun and the tickets are really inexpensive. You can check out a River City Rascals game for less than $15 a ticket. And, if you buy the tickets in advance, you can even sit in box seats for just $11! Get full ticket info here.

38. Gateway Grizzlies: If you want to catch a minor league game on the Illinois side, head over to GCS Ballpark and watch the Gateway Grizzlies in action. They have great promotional events and you can get general admission tickets for just $5 in advance or $6 the day of the game.

39. Katy Trail: Are you interested in a half-hour stroll? Or what about a five-day bicycle journey across most of Missouri? Then the Katy Trail is perfect for you!

40. World Chess Hall of Fame: Did you know that St. Louis is home to the World Chess Hall of Fame? Located in the Central West End, the World Chess Hall of Fame offers great exhibits about the game as well as the world’s biggest chess piece. Go snap a picture with it!

<< BACK NEXT>>