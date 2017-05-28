91. The Boathouse: The Boathouse in Forest Park is always a great way to spend a sunny afternoon in St. Louis. Take a paddle boat out on the lake and then stop in the restaurant for a meal & a drink.

92. Chocolate Factory Tour: Take a FREE behind the scenes tour at the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company. Factory tours at their facility on Pattison Ave. run every 30 minutes from 9 AM until 3 PM (except from 12-12:30) on weekdays. If you have a group of more than 6, make a reservation in advance.

93. STLive on Washington Avenue: Head downtown to Wash. Ave. to take in live music every Friday night this summer. Stop by one of the great restaurants on the street for dinner or a drink and then enjoy the FREE, live performances from every music genre you can think of. Get more info on the STLive Facebook page.

94. Zipline: Enjoy the fresh spring air from a couple hundred feet above the ground at one the St. Louis area zipline attractions. Get the adrenaline rush you’ve been missing all winter long at the Grafton Zipline at Aerie’s Winery, the Caveman Zipline at Meramec Caverns or at Go Ape Creve Coeur.

95. Zachary’s Playground: This playground in Lake St. Louis was recently ranked the No. 1 playground in America by the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Zone. The city of Lake St. Louis partnered with Unlimited Play and the St. Charles County Disability Resource Board to build the playground, which is accessible to children of all abilities. Zachary’s Playground, located at 8392 Orf Road, opened in 2007 and features a castle and boat theme structure, swings, a music section, water spray pad, climbing net and slides.

96. Schlafly Bottleworks: St. Louis is definitely a beer city! Not only do we have the Anheuser- Busch Brewery in town who offers free, guided tours, but we also have more local flavors at the Schlafly Bottleworks. Enjoy either of these tours and get a few samples of the extensive varieties they have to offer to beer connoisseurs

97. Float Trip: Take a Float Trip on one of the many surrounding rivers with some of your favorite friends this summer. Cool off and enjoy floating down the river. One popular floating & camping area is Bear Cat in Lesterville, MO. Read more about Bear Cat here.

98. Lone Elk Park: Enjoy some wildlife at Lone Elk Park. Bison, wild turkey, elk & deer roam freely in these parts and is a unique way to experience wildlife near your backyard.

99. Orbit Pinball Lounge: Calling all pinball wizards! Have some grown up fun at this adults-only hangout. Play a few games of pinball and have a couple drinks at Orbit Pinball Lounge.

100. Third Degree Glass Factory: Mark your calendar for the third Friday of every month at Third Degree Glass Factory. Third Fridays give you the chance to enjoy local food, live music and even try your hand at making glass art.

101. Crown Candy Kitchen: A St. Louis tradition since 1913, satisfy your sweet tooth and enjoy meal you won’t forget. Check out the Crown Candy Kitchen menu here.

102. Pole Position Raceway: Get behind the wheel of a go kart and challenge your friends and family to a race at Pole Position Raceway.

